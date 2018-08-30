Princess Diana actually outdid Kate Middleton as the queen of recycling – wearing this outfit 12 times What do you think of the suit?

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for re-wearing her favourite outfits, but there's another royal who can be dubbed the true queen of recycling – Princess Diana. Kate's mother-in-law used to repeat her looks for various official engagements and who can blame her? She knew what worked.

Her favourite outfit appeared to be a green wool suit made by one of her favourite designers, Victor Edelstein, the man famously behind Diana's ink-blue velvet gown she wore to dance with John Travolta at the White House.

The Princess wore this suit no fewer than 12 times

The late Princess wore the elegant green suit a total of 12 times, royal watchers @Dianafan100 and @Davidls6 have discovered. She wore it during an outing in London in January 1989 and the following month in Lincolnshire. Diana also showcased the green number in 1985 during a visit to a hospice in Hackney, and again during an official visit to Lisbon in 1987 with Prince Charles.

A closer look at the Victor Edelstein suit

Another of Diana's favourite looks was a vibrantly colourful Bellville Sassoon dress which she wore no fewer than eight times – including to the HOLA! Cup polo match in June 1988, organised by HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA!. Diana was said to have loved wearing the dress when meeting children because of its beautiful, bright colours.

Diana pictured in Brazil wearing her favourite colourful dress

Prince William and Prince Harry's mum also loved wearing her gorgeous pink Catherine Walker suit, which she showcased eight times including at Ascot. Diana actually wore the ultra-feminine number, which was trimmed with purple and had a matching hat, twice in October 1990 – during her official visit to Washington and then the following week at a service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Diana wearing her Catherine Walker suit at Ascot and St Paul's Cathedral

