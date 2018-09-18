L.K.Bennett just released an amazing pair of trainers - and we bet Kate Middleton will snap them up These trainers are ridiculously chic…

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of a high heel, and although she doesn't tend to opt for styles in zany colours – she does have a penchant for nudes stilettos and court shoes in classic colours. In fact, nude high heels are synonymous with Prince William's wife, she is rarely seen without them when she is out and about on her many public appearances. One of her favourite brands is L.K.Bennett – and the royal has stayed loyal to the British company, favouring their Sledge high heel pumps since 2011. Kate's shoes are still a big seller for the brand,costing £195, you can even purchase them in dusky pink, navy blue and black.

The Duchess of Cambridge sometimes steps out in trainers

With this in mind, Kate needs to get excited because for this season, L.K.Bennett is bringing out trainers for the first time ever. Made in two colourways, the Alviva shoes are a truly modern take on trainers.

Alviva trainers, £150, L.K.Bennett

Not too clunky, the sneakers are made in the softest leather and we love the suede and metallic flashes on the side. Priced at £150, they could be worn with skinny jeans, tailored trousers, tea dresses and midi skirts and they would take you through the autumn and winter, and you could rock them next summer too.

Although we are used to seeing Kate in wedges or heels, she is occasionally partial to a more casual vibe and loves a classic plimsole or two.

She's been snapped in a variety of Adidas offerings as well as New Balance's, but her most worn are by Superga. The Cotu 2750’s are simple and chic and were also worn by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. The 'Kate Effect' is still in full force - sales were said to have doubled the first time she stepped out in them.

