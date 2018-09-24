Pippa Middleton's polka dot jumpsuit is perfect maternity style - and it's a brand loved by Meghan Markle The Duchess of Cambridge's sister looks blooming lovely...

Pippa Middleton's adorable baby bump is getting bigger by the day. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister has been taking to maternity dressing in her typically stylish way and she is looking blooming gorgeous. We loved the polka-dot jumpsuit that she wore when she visited the Mary Hare School for deaf children in Newbury, Berkshire. The 34-year-old chose to wear a navy blue, all-in-one design which was emblazoned with contrasting white polka dots. It skimmed her bump with its tailored yet loose fit and is perfect for expectant mums. What's more, its from US store J.Crew - a favourite of the Duchess of Sussex. Originally priced at £168, it's now currently online for £84 and there are lots of sizes left.

Pippa with Sophie Ryder at the Mary Hare School (Les Wilson ©)

At the school, the brunette teamed up with sculpter Sophie Ryder to sell 50 limited-edition bronze hare sculptures in support of the cause, which aims to raise enough money to build a brand new national primary school for deaf children.

£84, J.Crew

Speaking of the project, she did admit that her pregnancy had changed her usual approach to charity work, however. "The idea came to me as I was trying to find a way to use the 'Hare' animal as part of an art charity fundraising project for the school. "Typically I would opt for a sporting challenge to raise money but being pregnant this was a little harder to achieve."

WATCH: Kate and Pippa's sweet sisterly moments

This isn't the first time that Pippa has worn an item from J.Crew. Whilst heading to Wimbledon in July, the wife of James Matthews sported an oval-shaped raffia bag that was made in a classic design with contrasting tan straps.

A few weeks later at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, Meghan Markle carried the very same clutch. Well, they do say that great minds think alike!

