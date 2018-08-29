Loved Duchess Meghan's navy and white coat from J. Crew? You can FINALLY buy it – but be quick! And it's yours for £298…

Let’s be honest - every single thing that the Duchess of Sussex wears – we want. From her sleek black tailored suit she rocked in Ireland, her pastel pink dress she wore to Trooping the Colour, to her magnificent wedding dress – her entire wardrobe is just too gorgeous for words. We especially love her outwear collection – she knows how stylish a coat can be and has great taste when it comes to wrapping up warm. One of the chicest coats we have seen her in is the navy blue tailored design by US store Crew. The wife of Prince Harry wore the number in March during a visit to Birmingham. The timeless design was a bit hit with fans due to its classic shade and striking white piping detail. Priced at £298, it’s made from stadium-cloth wool and is the kind of design which is not only super chic, but cosy too. When the former Suits actress first wore it, it wasn't available as the royal had a little preview, but now it's available online in all sizes, but for how long? Don’t delay if you want to give your look a royally-approved stamp…

£298, J.Crew

J. Crew is a brand that Duchess Meghan has embraced on numerous occasions. Most recently, when watching Harry partake in the polo last month, Meghan accessorised her denim Carolina Herrera dress with a £44 rattan clutch bag which predictably, sold out immediately. Before she stepped out carrying the bag, a reasonable 66 had been sold. After – more 3000 shoppers snapped up the design. Wow!

Duchess Meghan wore the coat in March on a visit to Birmingham

The 'Meghan Effect' has been off the scale since the US actress married Harry on 19 May.

Brand Finance predicted she would bring a mammoth £150 million into the British fashion economy with UK shoppers trying to mimic her style.

Brands such as Strathberry and Finlay & Co revealed they had seen a huge increase in sales after the Duchess was photographed rocking their items, with back orders mounting in the thousands.

