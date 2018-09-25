Video: Every time Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and other royals mastered the art of mother-daughter dressing These royal mothers dress their daughters perfectly

When The Duchess of Cambridge emerged with Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in 2016, keen royal watchers noticed that Charlotte’s pale pink shoes and smocked dress were an almost exact match for her mother’s Philip Treacy fascinator. Since then, the pair have mastered the art of mother daughter dressing. For the royal tour of Canada, Princess Charlotte’s blue shoes were a perfect match for Duchess Kate’s Jenny Packham shift dress, and in 2017 the mother-daughter duo were both radiant in blue. Princess Charlotte wearing a periwinkle flowered dress perfectly matched the blue Catherine Walker coat that the Duchess recently re-wore for the wedding of close friend Sophie Carter. For all the perfectly coordinated mother-daughter duos, watch the video below.

