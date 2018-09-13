We think this will be Princess Charlotte's Christmas Day outfit Have you ever seen anything so adorable?

The Duchess of Cambridge is not only known for her impeccable style – but also how fabulously she dresses her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. She often heads to Pepa & Co for stylish mini separates – it’s a firm favourite amongst the royal family, due to the classic styles which not only make a statement but have a lovely regal edge. In fact, George, Charlotte and the rest of the flower girls and page boys were decked out in the label at Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017. The children looked immaculate in their smart Victorian-inspired outfits. With this in mind, we have a feeling that Kate will be interested to know that the brand has just released their AW18 collection and one of the frocks has Charlotte's name written all over it!

Princess Charlotte looked adorable in a Pepa & Co dress at Pippa Middleton's wedding

The tartan dress has long sleeves, an adorable ribbon at the waist and a white lace peter pan collar. Priced at £74, it has a heritage check emblazoned over it in festive colours and we think that Kate and William's little girl would look too cute in it on Christmas morning.

£74, Pepa & Co.

The three-year-old is only ever seen publicly in dresses and Duchess Kate likes to coordinate her entire look with a matching cardigan, shoes and a bow to complete the look.

Loading the player...

Royal expert Marlene Koenig of Royal Musings blog told HELLO! that Charlotte always wearing dresses is quite deliberate. "If you look at photos of young royal girls – from Princess Anne to Princess Charlotte, you will notice that they tend to wear smocked dresses as little girls when they are in public with their parents – getting dressed up… a clean, traditional look," she explained.

MORE: Princess Charlotte wore a £34 dress this weekend – here's where to buy it

However, there are no rules that say that little girls can't wear trousers, instead it is simply formality. "If the Duchess is in a dress in public and Charlotte is with her, most likely Charlotte, at this age, will be in a dress."

READ: Princess Charlotte's £120 nursery coat revealed