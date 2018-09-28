Lady Kitty Spencer looks like an actual movie star in the most sparkly sheer dress The model has never looked more gorgeous

Lady Kitty Spencer turned heads on Thursday evening as she headed to the premiere of A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Despite being surrounded by the glittering Hollywood A-List, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales gave everyone a run for their money in a billowing black, floor-length gown that had glittering diamante detail at the waist, collar and cuffs. The sheer skirt gave the frock a contemporary feel and the model accessorised with a pair of chandelier drop earrings and sparkly clutch bag. One word – WOW! The Dolce & Gabbana model lined her eyes in striking black kohl eyeliner and wore her trademark blonde locks super straight.

Lady Kitty Spencer sparkled on the red carpet

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in June, the Bulgari Ambassador lifted the lid on her jet-setting life as a high end fashion model. "I get to meet creative, talented people from all over the world, different ages, cultures and backgrounds, whether a photographer on a shoot or another model, or the designers themselves." she revealed.

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's HFM shoot

She also credits iconic film star Sofia Loren and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg as her heroes. "When you read their stories, you can feel their strength and resilience and confidence through their voices in their books," she says. "One can’t help but feel proud to be a woman! Both books make me feel really motivated and like I can achieve whatever I go after. I love their character, conviction and independence."

Last year, the cousin of Prince William and Harry was our HFM cover star and gave the lowdown on her style and how she caters for her shape. "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I make sure my clothes are nicely tailored and classic but still feminine – I don’t like anything too fussy," she said.

