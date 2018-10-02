The Countess of Wessex, 53, surprises in outfit fit for fashion week - see it here The royal is bang on trend with her latest outfit

The Countess of Wessex joined her husband Prince Edward in Paris on Monday in Paris and the pair started off their day with a tour of the breathtaking Palace of Versailles. Sophie, 53, pulled out all the stops when it came to her attire - she looked incredible in a blush pink, snakeskin outfit that was totally on trend and perfect for fashion week which is taking place in Paris right now. The coordinating top and skirt combo is from one of her favourite designers - Emilia Wickstead and is part of the brand's pre AW18 Collection. The skirt featured delicate pleats and the silk top had a smooth finish and flattering crew neck. The mother-of-two added directional brown ankle boots, a simple yet smart nude clutch bag and finished with her favourite cream coat by Prada.

Sophie and Edward enjoyed a tour of the Palace of Versailles

After their tour of the landmark, the Earl and Countess also met teachers and students at Notre Dame de Grandchamp school - a school that delivers English Language education in partnership with the British Council. The royal couple followed in the footsteps of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert who spent 10 days in Paris in 1855, attending a grand ball at the Palace. Edward and Sophie are in France for three days for Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation. />

Sophie looked amazing in an outfit by Emilia Wickstead

It has been a remarkably busy few weeks for the royal, who has just returned from a whistle-stop visit to the Isle of Wight as well as visiting St Thomas's Hospital, London last week, to open the new rare diseases unit.

Skirt, £1225, Emilia Wickstead at Net-a-Porter

We loved her glamorous wrap dress - which was made in a warm terracotta shade and was adorned with with white polka dots. From designer brand Diane Von Furstenberg, it was priced at £424 and was cut with a tie waist and deep V-neckline.

Letting her eye-catching frock do the talking, she added delicate stud earrings and a pair of velvet high heel shoes in the same brown hue.

