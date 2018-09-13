The Countess of Wessex just wore Victoria Beckham head-to-toe and wow, what an outfit! The wife of Prince Edward is a total blue beauty

The Countess of Wessex looked to be taking inspiration from her nephew's wife, the Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday, by wearing a designer she is most fond of - Victoria Beckham! Wearing a royal blue knitted top and midi skirt combo by the former Spice Girl's fashion brand, the wife of Prince Edward looked gorgeous as she stepped out in the colour block ensemble, which she teamed with Jimmy Choo velvet pumps and delicate drop earrings. With her blonde hair tied back and fresh, the royal gave us all a lesson in dressing for the office. Although the co-ord set is sadly last season, cobalt blue is a classic shade that can be found on the high street all throughout the year. Coincidently – when Sophie appeared at the same charitable event in 2015, she also turned to VB, stunning onlookers in zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi, and she carried a snakeskin clutch bag.

Sophie stunned in head-to-toe VB

Sophie was at the annual BGC Charity Day, which was in aid of disabled children's cause Brainwave. The annual fundraiser poignantly marks the tragic events of 11 September - raising money for a number of charities by moving stock on the trading floor, in memory of 658 friends and colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who were tragically killed in the Twin Towers attack.

The royal looked in great spirits at the bash, having a good giggle as she took to the phones to secure some deals, playing trader for the day.

Sarah Ferguson was also there, looking fabulous in a blue shift dress which she paired with a navy belted trench coat, an androgynous-style watch, a gold bracelet and delicate hoop earrings.

