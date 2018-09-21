The Countess of Wessex proves you can make a pastel outfit work in the autumn We love the royal's latest outfit

The Countess of Wessex looked perfectly polished as she paid a visit to the Isle of Wight on Thursday. When the seasons change, so do our wardrobes and we typically gravitate towards darker tones for the autumn. But not Sophie! The 53-year-old stunned in a blush pink shift dress which she teamed with a cream-coloured trench-style coat, nude patent leather heels and a raffia clutch bag. She accessorised her ice-cream coloured look with perspex earrings and a matching pendant and wore her blonde hair in a chic chignon. The wife of Prince Edward greeted school children at the Aspire Community centre in Ryde, where she proceeded to help workers in the kitchen.

On Monday, the royal headed to Windsor where she paid a visit to department store Daniel's, which has just been awarded a royal warrant and a recognised supplier of gifts to the royal household. Sophie wore a navy-blue dress emblazoned with printed marigolds by Suzannah – a fashion house loved by the royal family and best of all, it's currently in the sale for £250 online, down from £595.

We are loving the mother-of-two's look lately – especially the outfit she wore last week when she attended the annual BGC Charity Day, in aid of disabled children's cause Brainwave. Sophie looked incredible in a royal blue ensemble that consisted of a blue knitted top with a funnel neckline and matching midi skirt by Victoria Beckham.

Although the outfit was part of VB’s past collection, it is the kind of design that she could wear again and again due to its tailored, timeless cut. Suede high heels completed her look and she carried a bold clutch bag and rocked delicate drop earrings. Coincidently – when Sophie attended the same event in 2015, she wore Victoria Beckham again, opting for a zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress, which she teamed with leather Gianvito Rossi heels.

