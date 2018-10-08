Loved Meghan Markle's Gabriela Hearst bag? We've found the perfect dupe and it will cost you £39 Get the Meghan look, at Mango!

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her love of handbags. From her Strathberry tote, her crossbody envelope clutch and the Chloe Pixi bag she rocked on Christmas Day, the wife of Prince Harry has bags of style - literally. Last week, whilst stepping out in Sussex - the couple's namesake county - all eyes were on her emerald green ensemble, which consisted of a smart coat by Armani, a green shirt by & Other Stories and a leather skirt by Hugo Boss. But it was her bag which got everyone talking - the Gabriela Hearst Nina bag, which will set you back just under £1695. Made in a unique sculptural shape, it unfurls at the top to a smooth suede lining and is made from sumptuous satin - in short, a true statement piece. Predictably, it has since sold out. But, If your budget can't quite stretch for when it comes back into stock, dont worry, we have the solution. High street store Mango have a hugely similar design, made in the same similar geometrical shape, with a lengthy strap and gold detail. What's more, it will set you back just £39, which is far easier on our bank balances…

Meghan carried a Gabriela Hearst Nina bag in Sussex last week

Also during her visit to the county, fans loved the fact she was decked out in high street gold jewellery - from popular brand Missoma. Yes really! Her gold leaf bracelet was made with pretty beads and cost an affordable £75. She also rocked a signet ring by the brand, which retails at £85.

Mango have a similar design, for £39

There's no doubt about it, the Meghan Effect is in full swing since the royal wedding on 19 May.

WATCH: Meghan and Harry in Sussex

It was predicted she would bring a mammoth £150 million into the British fashion economy as UK shoppers try to mimic her style, according to experts at business valuation consultancy Brand Finance, which publishes an annual report on the British monarchy's economic contributions to the country.

