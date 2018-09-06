Meghan Markle's go-to handbag designer released a Moomin collection and you can't get one anywhere Prices start from £85

When the Duchess of Sussex finds a brand she loves – she stays faithful to it. Givenchy, J.Crew and Self Portrait – Prince Harry’s wife has worn them all on numerous occasions. When it comes to handbags, as well as loving Gucci and Stella McCartney, there is one brand Meghan keeps going back to, and that is Strathberry. After carrying three different bags, it’s safe to say that the royal has a penchant for their designs and we think she is going to love their latest offering which is hugely directional. Strathberry has teamed up with 90s cartoons, the Moomins! Yes, you heard that right. The hippo-style characters now appear on the special ten-piece collection and it's too cute for words.

Meghan loves Strathberry

The capsule range features fun illustrations and what's more – the East/West cross body bag that Meghan wore in bottle green now comes in a delightful baby pink.

£495, Strathberry

If your budget can't quite stretch to the bags, there are also some fun purses that have been released – but they have almost sold out so be quick if you want to treat yourself!

£625, Strathberry

Strathberry CEO Leeanne Hundleby spoke to HELLO!, and explained that having the Duchess carrying her bags frequently has given her business "such a boost." After Prince Harry and Meghan got engaged, the couple headed to Nottingham on their first official royal visit and Meghan memorably carried the burgundy tote.

WATCH: We unbox Meghan's favourite handbag

Leeanne said: "We had no idea Meghan would be wearing the bag in Nottingham. We first realised something was going on when people started to call the office and ask if Meghan was carrying our bag."

After this outing, an incredible 3,500 shoppers signed up for stock updates on the arm candy she carried. Since then, Strathberry has had to take on more staff to meet demands and is now stocked in Selfridges. The power of Meghan, eh?

