Meghan Markle just wore a gorgeous peplum top at Loughborough University The Duchess wraps up in style

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started off their week with a bang - attending a coaching awards ceremony on Monday for young people with a promising future in the world of sport. Braving the dip in temperature; the royal couple wrapped up warm as they arrived at Loughborough University; Harry wore a black suit and Meghan looked as stunning as always, wearing a £1636 navy peplum top by Oscar de la Renta, and trousers by Altuzarra. The former Suits star wore her long brown hair in a loose, slightly waved style and subtle makeup including neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Meghan and Harry looked loved up and happy

It's been a busy few days for the Duchess and her husband - on Thursday the loved-up pair attended the official launch of the charity cookbook 'Together' at Kensington Palace, with Meghan's mother Doria also making a surprise appearance to support the good cause.

£1636, Oscar de la Renta

The Duchess dressed in a very stylish ensemble which featured a seamless bodysuit by Tuxe, a black pleated skirt from one of her favourite designers Misha Nonoo and finished with a cobalt blue tailored coat by Smythe. Monday's event was quite the star-studded affair, with masterclasses from world record holder runner Paula Radcliffe, tennis player Laura Robson and England and netball player Eboni Beckford-Chambers.

The apprentices showed off their skills in a series of drills and team games, before Harry and Meghan will present the prizes in the Coach Core Awards later in the day. The scheme was set up by The Royal Foundation in 2012 to use the power of sport to help change lives, trains hundreds of young apprentices and puts them in touch with the biggest sports clubs in the country. Some of the prestigious awards that will be handed out include: Community Outreach Project Of The Year, Graduate Of The Year, Mentor Of The Year and Educator Of The Year.

