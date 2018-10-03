Meghan Markle's signet ring identified and you can buy it Prince Harry's wife is stylish in Sussex!

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex headed to the south coast to pay a visit to Sussex - the county which inspired her royal title. Being the very first Duchess of Sussex, the royal certainly dressed for the occasion in a autumn-appropriate outfit consisting of a cream coat by Armani, green shirt by & Other Stories and a leather skirt by Hugo Boss. She carried a bag by Gabriela Hearst. But it was her ring that we couldnt take her eyes off! The gold Signet ring was worn on her right hand and was large in size - a new item in her jewellery box that she hasnt worn before. It's from online store Missoma and priced at £85. She also added a gold leaf bracelet by the brand which retails at £75. The former Suits star wore her raven-tresses up in a sleek bun with a voluminous finish and neutral makeup highlighted her stunning features. Harry meanwhile, looked smart and suave as always in a white shirt, grey blazer and trousers. The happy couple looked to be in great spirits as they spent time meeting the crowds that had gathered to greet them.

Duchess Meghan looked stunning in Sussex

The royals first arrived at West Sussex, where they paid a visit to Edes House in Chichester and viewed a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence which no doubt would have interested US-born Meghan.

The couple then headed to Bognor Regis to officially open the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park. In the afternoon, the couple proceed to travel to East Sussex, where they toured Brighton's historic Royal Pavilion and afterwords, they visited nearby Survivors' Network, a charity that supports victims of sexual violence and abuse.

Meghan's ring is £85 by Missoma

The 37-year-old has had an incredibly busy few weeks. She attended the Royal Academy of Arts in central London last week, on her first solo engagement, opening of an exhibition on works from the Oceania region.

As always, the beautiful former actress turned heads in one of her favourite colours - black. Her look consisted of a long sleeved Givenchy gown with sheer balloon sleeves and a contrasting V-neck detail, which she teamed with a co-ordinating clutch - also by her go-to designer, and strappy Aquazzura heels. To complete her look, she wore her long hair in a sleek and straight style as she greeted workers and smiled at photographers.

