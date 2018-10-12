Meghan Markle is gorgeous in navy blue Givenchy outfit at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding The day must have brought back lots of sweet memories for the Duchess

When you're one of the country's most popular style icons, it's hard to know how to dress appropriately for a wedding. Obviously you want to nail your look, but you have to be sure not to break the golden rule of never upstaging the bride. And Meghan Markle gave us all a lesson in just how to achieve this when she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Friday. The Duchess of Sussex looked beautifully elegant in a navy blue coat dress by Givenchy which she accessorised with a pair of nude shoes and a matching navy hat by Noel Stewart. She wore her hair up in a chic chignon and went for a natural makeup look.

Meghan stepped out in style at the royal wedding

The 37-year-old has had a fair amount of practice in how to style herself for society weddings over the past few months. Back in July she opted for a gorgeous china blue floral Oscar de la Renta maxi dress to attend the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire. Both Prince Harry and Meghan looked stylish in co-ordinating outfits at the family nuptials, with Harry picking out a blue tie to match with Meghan's ensemble. Meghan's dress featured billowing sleeves and a wrap front, and she accessorised with a complementing CH Carolina Herrera 'Scala' collection clutch and fascinator.

Friday's event must have brought back a lot of happy memories for Harry and Meghan, who famously wed in the exact same chapel back in May this year. Meghan wore a stunning floor length gown with bateau neckline by Parisian couture house Givenchy. Afterwards the couple took to the streets in a horse drawn carriage, as is tradition, waving to the crowds of well-wishers.

