How Meghan Markle is putting her own stamp on her first major royal tour

The Duchess of Sussex will champion some causes close to her heart during her first major overseas royal tour with husband Prince Harry. It has been confirmed that Meghan will take on two engagements without the Duke during their visit to Fiji, and will even give a speech.

The 37-year-old will celebrate women and female empowerment as she attends a morning tea at the British High Commissioner's Residence to showcase women's organisations in Fiji. Meghan will also reunite with one of the charities she used to work with, as she hears more about a UN Women's project called "Markets for Change". She will visit Suva Market to meet women stallholders who are involved in the project. Additionally, Meghan will also speak when she and Harry visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, and the Duke will also give a speech.

The Duchess of Sussex will make a speech during the royal tour

A Palace aide said: "She's a very confident speaker. When the Duchess launched Together she spoke confidently, and off the cuff. It's only natural at some of the events she's doing by herself that she would want to speak."

The engagements have been chosen by the host countries, taking into account Meghan's passion for gender equality. "It's her first tour. It's all very new and quite daunting in terms of the choice (of engagements)," said the royal source. "New Zealand has hosted very very many royal visits and they offered up these engagements and the Duchess thought they were all very good."

Prince Harry and Meghan will spend 16 days on their royal tour

The source added: "New Zealand has a strong tradition of female empowerment and it's the 125th anniversary of suffrage and they happen to be there for the anniversary of a historic time. Fiji asked the Duchess to do those events. There's a movement in Fiji to encourage women to move away from the stereotypical roles of cooking and looking after children."

Prince Harry and Meghan's royal tour will not only be their first major overseas trip since the royal wedding, but it will also mark the first time the Duchess has visited many of the destinations. The royal couple will be kept busy during their 16 day trip, with some 76 engagements lined up.

