6 outfits Kate Middleton may re-wear for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding Find out why royals often wear something they already have when going to weddings...

The royal family certainly have a big week ahead of them with the second family wedding of the year. Princess Eugenie is due to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday 12 October in Windsor Castle and the occasion will bring the whole family, with the exception of the Duchess of Cornwall, together. What we're looking forward to most? The outfits, of course. Unbeknown to most, it's actually an unwritten rule that ladies of the royal family should opt to wear an outfit that they've worn before so as not to upstage the bride and really, this makes total sense. With the Kate Middleton effect raging as strong as ever, you'd hate the world's attention to be on the labels and never-seen-before frock she decides to wear rather than the blushing bride.

Kate at the wedding of her sister, Pippa Middleton

But this leaves one big question: what do you reckon she will go for? Here are some of the dresses she's worn over the years that we think would make a perfect wedding guest re-appearance. She may just have to add a new twist with an overcoat for the chilly October day though…

Laura Parker Bowles Wedding, 2006

Kate wore: a Day Birger et Mikkelsen brocade coat which she'd wear again in 2011 and in 2016.

The wedding of Thierry Kelaart and Patrick Heathcoat, 2012

Kate wore: A dove blue Erdem dress with embroidered flowers and a Jane Corbett hat. We love the slightly draped boat neck. Kate would later wear this to Trooping the Colour that same year.

Leaving Berlin for Hamburg as part of the Royal Tour, 2017

Kate wore: A bold lilac Emilia Wickstead dress with a high neck and full length sleeves.

Kate Wore: An Alexander McQueen pink peplum dress which featured 3/4 sleeves, a peplum at the waist, and a pleated midi skirt. She also wore this back in 2014 for her royal tour to Australia.

Kate Royal Tour to Canada, 2016

Kate wore: A sapphire blue Jenny Packham dress with a matching hat and nude suede courts. She finished the look with a diamond brooch.

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, 2017

Kate wore: A perfect blushed, Alexander McQueen dress.