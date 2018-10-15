Duchess Meghan shows hint of baby bump on the first day of the royal tour of Australia The mother-to-be is glowing

The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible on Tuesday as she stepped out at the welcome ceremony at Admiralty House, Sydney, Australia. Meghan and Harry were greeted by Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia and Lady Cosgrove. The former Suits star looked stunning in her latest look, which consisted of a form-fitting ivory shift dress by Australian designer Karen Gee - fittingly named the 'Blessed' dress - and suede Stuart Weitzman pumps. Moments after the Duchess' arrival, the so-called 'Meghan effect' took hold, crashing Karen Gee's website as fans flocked to purchase the outfit. Retailing at AUS$1800, it will likely sell out today.

Meghan's stunning ivory shift is expected to sell out today

Meghan certainly had that pre-pregnancy glow - her skin looked incredible and subtle makeup highlighted her already flawless features. Father-to-be Harry looked in great spirits, rocking a navy suit and pale blue tie. The royal pair met with representatives from each of the eighteen Invictus Games Countries.

Mother-to-be Meghan had royal fans speculating that she could be pregnant when she arrived at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie on Friday, wearing a gorgeous navy blue coat dress by Givenchy, which concealed her body completely.

Meghan showed a hint of a baby bump in her stunning white outfit

Her fabulous bespoke creation looked incredible on the former actress and we particularly loved her headgear, which was made in the same dark tone by Noel Stewart. Obligatory nude shoes and a simple clutch bag were the only accessories she needed, and the Duchess wore her hair up in a chic chignon, opting to sport her trademark natural makeup look.

Meghan and Harry looked relaxed and happy

Royal fans are beyond excited to discover the news that the pair will be welcoming a new royal baby next spring, after their sweet announcement which appeared on Twitter. The palace statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

