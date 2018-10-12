Meghan Markle's quirky new jewellery might surprise you Need...

The Duchess of Sussex may have kept her outfit fairly understated for Princess Eugenie's royal wedding on Friday, but she certainly made a statement with her jewellery pieces – adding a touch of her signature modern style to the chic navy blue ensemble. Meghan chose ethical designer Pippa Small to adorn her fingers (and ears!) for the occasion – and rather than her usual minimal pieces, she instead chose some striking gold stacking-style rings, as well as a matching bracelet and earrings. Gorgeous.

Meghan chose some dramatic jewellery to accessorise her wedding outfit

The Duchess wore some stunning items from the brand's Herkimer range, including the Crystallinity Greek Ring, the Crystallinity Large Almost Ring, the Crystallinity Full Stone Bracelet, the Crystallinity Eternity Ring, the Crystallinity Cup Ring and the Crystallinity Large Classic Stud earrings. Phew! Your eyes might water a little at the price of the statement accessories, however, since the pieces start at £695, and can go up to over £2000 – but as they're from the designer's Spring/Summer '19 collection, they won't be available to buy for a while.

Meghan chose to dress three of her right-hand fingers with the pretty crystal rings - giving her a modern stacking look rather than her usual subtle bands, and adding extra detail with her matching chunky bracelet. The simple stud earrings look pretty perfect with her swept-back hairdo, too, we reckon.

A closer shot at her crystal jewels

The royal's elegant outfit, meanwhile, was designed by her go-to fashion house Givenchy, which she teamed with a matching hat by Noel Stewart and a pair of simple navy heels. The 37-year-old has had a fair amount of practice in how to style herself for society weddings over the past few months- back in July, she opted for she wore a pretty colour-block midi dress by Club Monaco to the nuptials of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. Nailing it.

