All the signs that gave away Duchess Meghan's pregnancy – from her outfits to her body language The palace broke the news on Monday morning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting their first baby! The palace released the news in a sweet statement on Monday morning, which read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

At Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenk's wedding in August

And, while rumours have been circulating since the happy couple's royal wedding in May, there's been plenty of subtle signs that Meghan was expecting. On a number of occasions during the summer, the Duchess was seen discreetly using her body language to hide any sign of a bump – at Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding in August, for example, she regularly held her clutch bag in front of her stomach.

She also sparked rumours with her choice of dress at the '100 Days of Peace' concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War in September – the floaty blue Jason Wu midi dress featured a paneling detail that actually gave the illusion of a bump, though it was most likely too early for the former actress to be showing. As recently as Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday, she was noticeably covered up, choosing a demure Givenchy coat dress for the church service.

Meghan's Jason Wu frock sparked rumours

And, aside from her fashion and her body language, many royal watchers have been quick to notice how radiant Meghan has looked lately – from her shining hair to her glowing skin. Despite maintaining a fairly busy schedule throughout her pregnancy so far, aside from a summer break in August, the new royal has maintained her signature Calfornia-girl glow.

After touching down in Australia on Sunday evening, the new mum-to-be noticeably carried a folder of documents over her stomach, too, suggesting she is now showing signs of a bump. Meghan is thought to be 12 weeks along, and all her planned engagements will still go ahead for her first royal tour with her husband – no doubt she is relieved now the news is finally out!