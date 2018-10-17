Meghan Markle glows in a chic grey blazer made by Serena Williams as she wows Dubbo City airport We are loving Meghan's latest look...

The Duchess of Sussex has certainly had an action-packed few days, touching down in Australia for the royal tour of the country, with her husband Prince Harry. The mother-to-be looked fresh as she arrived at Dubbo City regional airport and was greeted by the Mayor of Dubbo Region, Councillor Ben Shields as well as a strong welcoming party. We loved Meghan's latest outfit, which had a distinctively casual vibe. She wore a grey blazer, which was by her BFF Serena Williams' Collection, a white Maison Kitsune shirt and smart black jeans by Australian Outlander and she topped off the look with black boots by J. Crew, and a necklace is by Australian designer Natalie Martin. The former Suits actress wowed the waiting party with her flawless, glowing skin and wore her famously dark hair tied back in a sleek and straight ponytail as she disembarked the aircraft. Harry and Meghan proceeded to walk from the tarmac to the Royal Flying Doctors Service hangar, where the pair met local school children.

Meghan and Harry were in great spirits as they greeted the crowd

A day earlier, the couple had a super busy day in Sydney, where they were given a warm welcoming ceremony at Admiralty House in Sydney. Meghan and Harry were greeted by Sir Peter Cosgrove - Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia - and Lady Cosgrove.

Meghan and Harry joked on the runway

The pregnant royal looked stunning in a form-fitting ivory shift dress by Australian designer Karen Gee - fittingly named the 'Blessed' dress - and suede Stuart Weitzman pumps.

Royal fans everywhere are delighted for the couple after they announced their happy news on Monday. Kensington Palace stated that Prince Harry and Meghan's first child will arrive in Spring 2019.

Spring officially begins on 20 March and ends on 21 June, however HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has predicted that the pair will welcome their baby in April, writing: "By my calculations, the baby is due in late April. 16 is a good day to be born." This would mean Harry and Meghan would welcome their first child around the same time as Prince Louis' birthday, who was born on 23 April. Everyone is tremendously excited for the happy couple, including Meghan's wonderful mother Doria Ragland. A royal spokesperson has said that Meghan's mother is "very happy about this lovely news," and "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

