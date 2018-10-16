Outfit change! Duchess Meghan swaps to olive green shirt dress as first day of Australian visit comes to a close So beautiful...

The Duchess of Sussex's first day of her debut overseas tour is coming to a close, after a busy day in Sydney – and the pregnant royal looked absolutely beautiful as she stepped out for an afternoon reception at Admiralty House, hosted by the Governer-General Sir Peter Cosgrove. Wearing a Brandon Maxwell khaki shirt dress that just skimmed her subtle bump, she wore her hair in her now-signature scraped-back low bun and her makeup soft and natural as-ever. Gorgeous! The new mum-to-be also stuck to the stunning jewellery pieces that she wore with her daytime outfit - sweetly choosing a pair of butterfly earrings and a pretty gold bangle from Princess Diana's former collection.

Meghan's stunning pleated shirt dress

Brandon Maxwell is becoming one of Meghan's go-to designers - the American fashion house was responsible for one of her most memorable style moments of the summer, when the Duchess wore a stunning yellow shift dress for a Commonwealth Youth event in London back in July. And, olive green seems to be one of her favourite shades, too, since she wore the colour to Prince Louis' christening and at Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee's wedding in August. Tuesday's shirt dress is thought to be from Brandon Maxwell's S/S '19 collection, and is listed online in a red shade for £1,728.

It's certainly been a whirlwind few days for Meghan, who announced her pregnancy on Monday morning after arriving in Australia. Just the weekend prior, she had been celebrating Princess Eugenie's wedding with the rest of the royal family, where she and Harry told their loved ones the exciting news. While there is a busy itinerary ahead of the royal couple, they are expected to go ahead with all their planned engagements.

Meghan's Brandon Maxwell dress can be seen online in red - and costs £1,728

Tuesday's afternoon reception followed a packed first day of events, which saw the happy couple receiving a welcome from Sir Peter and his wife Lady Cosgrove, visiting Taronga Zoo to officially open the new Institute of Science and Learning and enjoying a public walkabout along Sydney's Opera House forecourt. Meghan wowed the crowds in another shift dress, this time in ivory - made by Australian designer Karen Gee.

Royal watchers the world over are still revelling in the news that the pair will be welcoming a new royal baby next spring, after their sweet announcement. The palace statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."