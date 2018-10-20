Meghan Markle is the height of elegance in Stella McCartney at Invictus Games opening ceremony This time last year Harry and Meghan hadn't announced their engagement

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her sartorial prowess as she attended the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Sydney. Meghan rocked her night-time look on Saturday evening, recycling one of her favourite dresses by Stella McCartney. She covered her small baby bump with a coat by Gillian Anderson for Winser.

The pregnant royal had her hair styled into her signature low bun with a few loose tresses to frame her pretty face. She kept her makeup to a minimum, opting for a smokey eye and natural foundation, and accessorised with a small clutch.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, was on hand to support her Prince Charming. Harry kicked off proceedings at the Sydney Opera House, delivering a speech to the thousands of spectators. Earlier that day, the royals had attended a pre-ceremony reception at the Bennelong Restaurant and watched the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island.

The couple attended a pre-ceremony reception at the Sydney Opera House

Meghan has been showcasing her fabulous maternity style during her tour of Australia. From hanging out with koala bears to visiting state officials and greeting royal well-wishers, the mum-to-be has proved she knows how to dress for every occasion. Kate's sister-in-law has been wearing a mix of Australian, British and American designers.

Meghan wore one of her favourite dresses by Stella McCartney

In a nod to her host country, she's been wearing some very stylish numbers by local brands including Karen Gee, Dion Lee and Martin Grant. Perhaps her most classic outfit to date has been the white dress she wore on day one of her tour. The simple but elegant Karen Gee piece is aptly named 'Blessed'; Meghan slipped it on just hours after her pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace.

