Meghan Markle shows us how to work beach chic in £1,080 striped maxi dress Beach babe alert!

The Duchess of Sussex gave us a masterclass in dressing for the beach as she visited Australia's famous Bondi Beach with her husband Prince Harry on Friday. Meghan nailed casual chic – while also giving us some serious holiday wardrobe inspo – wearing an olive and brown, striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The casual number features a pleated skirt and retailed for £1,080 online but is currently sold out. Meghan had her hair tied into a loose ponytail, and opted for minimal makeup, wearing a light base of foundation, a nude lippy and eyeliner and mascara.

In Sydney, Harry and Meghan met a local surfing community group known as OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way. The royals, who ditched their shoes and went barefoot on the beach, took part in a 'Fluro Friday' session where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues. They were handed leis to wear around their necks, before sitting down on the beach to join an 'anti bad vibes' circle.

Meghan wore a striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant

Meghan, 37, was in her element, chatting to people who were doing yoga and surfing on the beach. A devoted yogi herself, the former Suits actress quickly bonded with the group. Her mother Doria Ragland has worked as a yoga instructor and social worker in the US.

She removed her wedges before joining the group on the beach

The Duchess has been showing off her fabulous maternity style this week, wowing in a string of outfits. She's also been making sure to pay tribute to her host country by wearing various local designers including Australian fashion label Dion Lee and jeweller Natalie Marie Jewellery. She's also been beating the chill with her ultra-elegant trench coat by Aussie designer Martin Grant.

The Sussexes are carrying out 76 engagements over their 16-day tour, so there will be plenty of opportunity for Meghan to showcase her chic style. After Australia, the couple are due to travel to New Zealand followed by Fiji and Tonga. And despite Meghan being around four months pregnant, the palace has said there will be no change to their tour programme; they will go ahead and visit Fiji and Tonga which still pose a Zika risk.

