Prince Harry just revealed one of his favourite baby names This is so sweet!

Prince Harry and wife Meghan may have only just announced they are expecting their first royal baby in the spring, but the doting dad-to-be is already talking baby names, as he revealed one of his favourites during a walkabout in Melbourne on Thursday. After spending 25 minutes talking to well wishers and accepting plenty of sweet gifts including cuddly toys, flags, newspaper cuttings and handmade trinkets, the Duke and Duchess stopped to meet five-and-a-half-month-old Harriet Bonaddido and talk to her mum, Jessica.

Prince Harry seemed to love meeting little Harriet

The 28-year-old mother said: "As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry he said, 'that’s a great name'. Maybe they will choose it for their own child which would be fun." Aw! Of course, the Prince is most likely alluding to the similarity to his own name – and we doubt he was giving any clues as to his own choices. Jessica added: "Meghan was right behind him and was playfully tickling her toes and said how sweet it was that I’d brought her out today."

MORE: Prince Harry breaks royal rule for young Meghan lookalike - see the video

Loading the player...

The royal couple certainly seem to be enjoying their time down under, and have spent time meeting plenty of children and young people, showing their natural affinity with youngsters. And since making their baby announcement, they've not been shy about chatting about their upcoming arrival – later on Thursday, they were questioned about their thoughts on baby names by an excited group of schoolchildren, who joined the couple on a short tram ride to the beach.

Meghan showed off her sweet baby bump on day three of the trip

Charlie Wolf, a 12-year-old student from Middle Park primary school, asked if the couple had any names for their baby. The children said Meghan replied with: "We've been given a long list of names from everyone, we're going to sit down and have a look at them." Ella Burns, a 12-year-old pupil from Albert Park primary school added: "She said that she hadn't thought of one as it was still quite early."

MORE: What will the royal baby be called? An A to Z of royal baby names for boys and girls

Earlier in the trip, Harry even commenting on the gender of the baby. He concluded a speech on Tuesday by saying: "And we also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, whether it's a boy or a girl, so thank you very, very much." The Duchess has also spoken openly about her first pregnancy, revealing she's doing "pretty well" but is suffering a little from tiredness. Meghan, for whom the trip is her first full-scale official royal tour, told a fellow mother on Wednesday that so far she is "running on adrenaline". We're not surprised!