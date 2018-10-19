Meghan Markle stuns in Emilia Wickstead as she attends memorial opening in Sydney The Duchess scores full style points once again

There have been so many amazing moments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Australia so far that we don’t even know where to begin listing them all. From the first peeks of Meghan's growing baby bump and the abundance of gifts for the future mini royal, to Meghan's brand new hair looks – we're loving it all. And the couple didn’t disappoint when they appeared in Sydney for the opening of the ANZAC memorial looking as on-point as ever.

The couple dressed smartly for the important event

Meghan looked beautifully elegant in a black button on Emilia Wickstead dress featuring white buttons. She accessorised with a hat by Philip Treacy and a matching clutch bag, and wore her hair half up while in loose waves. She went for a natural makeup look with a hint of blusher. Meanwhile, Harry wore his Blues & Royals tropical dress, medals & KCVO for the occasion. The parents-to-be were met by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian and David Elliott, minister for Veterans Affairs for the opening of the memorial, which is dedicated to all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in conflicts – a cause we know is close to Prince Harry’s heart. The pair received a tour of the memorial and the new education and interpretation facilities.

The day before, the couple took part in a fun-looking trip to the city’s famous Bondi Beach. Meghan nailed casual chic – while also giving us some serious holiday wardrobe inspo – wearing an olive and brown, striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The casual number features a pleated skirt and retailed for £1,080 online but is currently sold out. Meghan had her hair tied into a loose ponytail, and opted for minimal makeup, wearing a light base of foundation, a nude lippy and eyeliner and mascara. And on day three of the royal tour she wowed onlookers in a navy dress by Australian designer Dion Lee. The award-winning fashion designer is known for his contemporary tailoring and penchant for luxurious fabrics. The 'Folded Sail' dress is from his pre-fall 2019 collection and is available to pre-order online.