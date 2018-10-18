Meghan Markle looks chic in a navy dress for a visit to Melbourne (and we love her Gucci bag!) This shape really suits her...

The Duchess of Sussex has nailed it once again with her royal tour wardrobe as she met with crowds of royal well wishers wearing a navy dress designed by Australian designer Dion Lee. The award-winning fashion designer is known for his contemporary tailoring and penchant for luxurious fabrics. The 'Folded Sail' dress is from his pre-fall 2019 collection and will be available to pre-order later in the day. Meghan and her doting husband Prince Harry, met with members of the public gathered in the grounds of the stunning Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. For the occasion, Meghan teamed her designer dress with a trench coat by Aussie designer Martin Grant (she wore this on day one of her trip), and a pair of navy Manolo Blahnik 'BB' shoes. She completed her look with some enviable accessories; the mini Gucci 'Sylvie' bag and a Shaun Leane 'Tusk' diamond bracelet. Known for her love of quirky jewels, the mum-to-be was snapped wearing a long necklace at one point. Meghan added the very special accessory as it was a necklace made by local schoolboy Gavin who skipped school to meet her and Harry. Naughty, yes, but very cute!

Meghan wearing her necklace given to her from a young fan

Meghan's hairstylist, the highly sought-after George Northwood, left her hair down and fuss-free, ditching her go-to hairstyle - the messy bun! For her makeup, Meghan went for her usual look; a light base, smokey eyes (using her favourite £8.99 mascara no doubt!), a glossy nude lip and a sweep of bronzer.

A 10 out of 10 for Meghan's beauty look in Melbourne

Meghan carrying her Gucci Sylvie bag, which costs £805

Fashion critics have been loving Meghan’s tour wardrobe so far. From her ‘Blessed’ Karen Gee dress to the Serena Williams blazer she opted for as she arrived at Dubbo airport, she hasn’t put a foot wrong. The mum-to-be also paid tribute to Princess Diana with her recent jewellery selection, much to the delight of royal fans.

The Dion Lee dress will be available to pre-order later today

After saying their hellos and waving to fans, the pair dashed off to a reception given by the Governor of Victoria. As a self-confessed feminist, Meghan will have loved meeting ambassadors from the This Girl Can campaign. According to their Twitter, they're all about celebrating the “active women who are doing their thing no matter how they do it, how they look or even how sweaty they get.”

Meghan Mania! Watch the Duchess of Sussex being showered with gifts in Melbourne

