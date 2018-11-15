Oh WOW! Did Meghan Markle just wear a £49 Marks & Spencer dress? The wife of Prince Harry loves a bit of M&S...

It's safe to say that no-one pulls off the little black dress better than the Duchess of Sussex. The wife of Prince Harry has worn an abundance of chic LBD's to many official engagements - and it's hard to pick a favourite. But, we think we may have found one! On Saturday evening, Meghan attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and according to royal fashion blog Meghans Fashion, it looks like the former Suits star was wearing a dress from Marks & Spencer! Yes, really. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed - Meghan's off-the-shoulder dress looks almost exactly like M&S's Double Crepe Bodycon dress - and it costs just £49.50.

Meghan looked stunning at the Royal Albert Hall

It has the same slightly off-the-shoulder neckline and is sleeveless. Although the mother-to-be was only pictured with the top part of the frock on show - the resemblance is uncanny. The dress in question is currently online in all sizes - and even comes in a festive red shade too. Perfect for your work Christmas party!

Meghan may have worn this Marks & Spencer dress - which retails at £49.50

This isn't the first time that the royal has headed to the iconic high street store. The Duchess almost broke the internet in June, when she attended the wedding of Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale. Meghan, 37, teamed her Oscar de la Renta dress with a £29.50 fascinator from the brand.

Loading the player...

And on Christmas Day last year, when Meghan stepped out at the festive church service with the royal family in Sandringham, she accessorised her Sentaler caramel coat with a pair of chestnut gloves which cost just £17.50.

MORE: Meghan's pregnancy makeup hack that stops her looking so tired

A month later in January, Prince Harry’s wife visited Reprezent 107.3 FM in Brixton, and teamed her sleek Burberry trousers with a knitted jumper from M&S. The oversized black knit sold out in minutes after the former actress donned it. What's more, it even sold for three times the amount on eBay, with fans flocking to bid on the royally-approved high street gem.

READ: Meghan shares her hairdresser with this other royal