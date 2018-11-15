Wait until you see the back of Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress - it's out of this world How gorgeous is this...

We are still reeling over Princess Eugenie's beautiful wedding - which was already just over a month ago. In particular, we loved the fact that her first and second dresses were completely different. Fashion fans went crazy over her second gown, which was designed by Zac Posen. The rose-blush, draped number was a total showstopper. However, we had only seen the front of the exquisite design - until now. The fashion designer has now shared a picture of the back of the dress and trust us, you are going to love it. Made with a low cut, V back, there's an abundance of buttons gathered at the zip which falls into a billowing train. How gorgeous? Zac captioned the shot: "The back by popular demand, before the final #whiteroseofyork embroidery was placed." In the shot, the stunning design is being worked on in Zac's workshop by the main man himself.

Zac finally revealed the back of Princess Eugenie's wedding dress

When creating the now iconic design, Zac was inspired by Windsor and the beautiful countryside surrounding it. The bias-cut, pin-tucked plissé and a blush hue reflects the colour of an English rose. Mr Posen took particular inspiration from the White Rose of York, and the official palace release revealed that the family flower was also subtly embroidered on both the shoulder and back, which featured a unique cape detail that was incredibly directional.

Eugenie's second dress was so stunning

The designer - who dreams up dresses for the Hollywood elite - even posted a snap of the material and embroidery he used four days after the wedding.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal wedding highlights

In an upclose shot of the sleeves - the photograph shows the beautiful intricate floral motifs hand sewn on the gown.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's makeup artist reveals the ultimate bridal makeup secrets

The white rose of York is of course, a touching nod to her heritage. "Dear diary, a fairytale weekend I will never forget. #whiteroseofyork," he wrote next to the image. How sweet!

READ: Princess Eugenie’s secret THIRD wedding look revealed - it might surprise you