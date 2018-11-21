The Countess of Wessex wows in knee-high boots from Kate Middleton's favourite high street store We love these royally-approved boots...

The Countess of Wessex looked fabulous on Tuesday afternoon as she headed to Derbyshire for a series of official engagements . Her first port of call was the Fairfields School in Northampton to mark the establishment's 80th anniversary. Sophie, 53, looked stunning in a dove-grey coat, which was from Prada. Underneath it was a beautiful pink shift dress by Gucci and she finished her look with a pair of 'Belle' knee high boots, priced at £350, from L.K.Bennett - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street stores. She accessorised to perfection with a coordinating pink scarf and carried a bold snakeskin clutch bag. The mother-of-two wore her blonde hair tied back in a ponytail and added delicate drop earrings.

Sophie looked stunning in Derbyshire

The wife of Prince Edward has a vast selection of coats in her wardrobe. Last week, she stepped out on a visit to the newly renovated Chapel at Royal Victoria Country Park and wore the most gorgeous outfit.

The royal accessorised her all-black ensemble with a pair of her black suede Prada boots and a gorgeous cream coat by Loewe. The cocoon-inspired shape featured a collarless V-neckline and long sleeves and had an on-trend, boxy shape. Priced at £1275, it's a pricey buy- but one that can be worn with pretty much anything - from casual comfies to sleek dresses.

Earlier in November - as she attended a remembrance service for officers who lost their lives in World World One - the Countess dazzled onlookers in a demure and elegant classic navy dress coat. Mid-length, the silhouette was incredibly flattering with a button-up fastening that cinched in at the waist. She teamed it with a matching navy dress that was just visible underneath the coat and glitzed up her look with a beautiful chain necklace and a purple snakeskin clutch.

