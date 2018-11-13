The cosy cashmere coat that the Countess of Wessex can't live without If you need winter coat inspiration - look no further...

The Countess of Wessex has the most fabulous selection of coats - what we would do to get our hands on her vast collection! On Monday, the wife of Prince Edward paid a visit to the newly renovated Chapel at Royal Victoria Country Park and wore the most gorgeous outfit. The blonde beauty stunned in an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a black roll neck jumper, a black skirt with silver detail, her favourite black suede Prada boots and a gorgeous cream coat by Loewe. The cocoon-inspired shape featured a collarless V-neckline and long sleeves and had an on-trend, boxy shape. Priced at £1275, it's a pricey buy- but one that can be worn with pretty much anything - from casual comfies to sleek dresses. Sophie, 53, wore her blonde hair tied back and a elegant pearl necklace and matching earrings.

Sophie looked as chic as always

The mother-of-two looked in great spirits at the formal opening, where she unveiled a plaque and greeted workers. After taking a tour of the chapel, she signed a scroll which was placed in a time capsule and buried under the original foundation stone of the hospital. This was quite a poignant exercise, as Queen Victoria laid the same foundation stone in 1856, also with a time capsule.

£1275, Loewe

It's been a busy few days for the royal. On Saturday, she headed to London's Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.The Countess turned heads as always, looking ultra-chic in a smart black dress with long lace sleeves by Oscar de la Renta.

Loading the player...

Sophie kept the rest of her look simple, accessorising with gold Tiffany earrings, Dior pumps and wore her tresses in a half-up, half-down style.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex stepped out in boots just like Duchess Kate's favourite pair

She was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

READ: The Countess of Wessex just wore a stunning glittery dress and positively glows