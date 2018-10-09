The Countess of Wessex recycles her favourite floral Erdem dress - and looks blooming gorgeous Prince Edward's wife looks floral and fabulous

The Countess of Wessex is one busy woman! The royal is currently on a two-day official visit to Latvia with Prince Edward and on Monday, she visited the Latvian National Library in Riga, where the pair met Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Latvia's First Lady Iveta Vejone. Dressing up for the occasion, Sophie, 53, wore a stunning floral outfit by one of her favourite high end designers, Erdem. Her striking dress-coat, which featured a dazzling botanical print in purple, fuschia and green, boasted wide lapels, a flared hem and a classic fit and flare cut. If you think you've seen the ensemble before, you would be correct! The royal first stepped out in the design on Christmas Day last year, when she headed to church with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Royal fans loved the look and many remarked that she was the best-dressed royal that day.

The Countess of Wessex looks stunning in Erdem during trip to Latvia

Erdem is a brand that is loved by the royal family, with all of the royal ladies rocking it at some point. Bride-to-be Princess Eugenie - who is due to marry long-term love Jack Brooksbank on 12 October – wore a black Erdem dress, adorned with red blooms for her official engagement pictures.

Loading the player...

The dress is a favourite of hers, having already worn it during a high-fashion shoot with Harper's Bazaar the year before. And, the Duchess of Cambridge is partial to wearing designs from the Canada-born designer Erdem Moralioglu, having stunned in a Victorian-inspired blue number – the Christina Devore velvet midi dress - during the royal tour of Sweden in January.

MORE: Need a party outfit? The Countess of Wessex's silver pleated skirt is at the top of our wish list

Mother-of-two Sophie has seriously upped her fashion game lately. Last week, during a tour of France, the blonde beauty stunned onlookers an art exhibition in Paris that was co-curated by the Tate. The royal switched up her look, sporting a leather jacket, which she wore over a pretty lilac dress. With her slicked back in a bun, she added subtle eyeshadow and also wore stud earrings, carrying a smart croc-embossed clutch bag.

READ: The Countess of Wessex, 53, surprises in outfit fit for fashion week - see it here