The Countess of Wessex just wore the dreamiest coat in a colour you would never expect

The Countess of Wessex headed to Manchester Piccadilly station on Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new statue. Sophie is a patron of Blind Veterans UK and celebrated the new plaque which stands outside the station to commemorate the centenary of the end of First World War. Braving the cold weather, the wife of Prince Edward wore a gorgeous purple coat by Prada. The stunning design was not only eye-catching with its punchy shade, but also featured large gold statement buttons which ensured she was easily seen as she gave a talk at the establishment. With her blonde hair tied back, she accessorised with her favourite starfish earrings, and minimal makeup which highlighted her pretty features.

Sophie looked incredible in her purple Prada coat (Manchester Piccadilly)

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has worn these particular earrings. She last rocked the shoulder-grazing pair of gems in August, when the royal was photographed leaving church in Balmoral. The Wessex family accompanied the Queen and Prince Philip, Zara and Mike Tindall and the Duchess of Cornwall at the church in the village of Crathie.

Sophie, 53, always brings the glamour when it comes to her jewellery - and what's more, not everything in her collection is a royal heirloom. During an appearance at the Haslar Marina in Gosport earlier in August, Sophie wore a gorgeous pair of earrings from Monica Vinader.

The Siren Stud studs had a rose cut, hand-set amazonite gemstone and set her back an affordable £115. Sophie isn't the only royal who loves the readily available brand; Princess Beatrice was seen sporting a rose gold friendship bracelet by MV which is priced at £175. The dazzling accessory is also made in sterling silver and can be personalised accordingly. The Duchess of Cambridge too has been seen rocking Monica Vinader gems, choosing her favourite Siren Wire earrings in green onyx, £135, for her first appearance after her maternity leave ended at a forest school in London.

