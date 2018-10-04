The Countess of Wessex releases her inner rock chick with a funky leather jacket and pastel dress The wife of Prince Edward is looking hot to trot in latest look...

The Countess of Wessex is currently on a whistle-stop tour of France with Prince Edward and her wardrobe has been brimming with stylish pieces that we are totally coveting. On Wednesday morning, the royal switched up her look once again and showed us all she could be a rock chick at heart, sporting a very cool leather jacket, which she wore over a pretty lilac dress. With her slicked back in a bun, she added subtle eyeshadow and also wore stud earrings and a smart croc-embossed clutch bag. The royal couple visited an exhibition which was co-curated by the Tate. The display showcased art created by French Artists in exile in the UK between 1870 and 1904 and Sophie looked fascinated by the project.

We love Sophie's look - especially her leather jacket!

It's been a remarkably busy few days for the mother-of-two and we can't work out which outfit we have liked the best! On Monday, the Countess kicked off the week wearing a blush pink snakeskin ensemble by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead. The two-piece co-ord was made from sumptuous silk and the skirt boasted a directional pleated hem. Sophie always knows how to work her accessories, and this outfit was no different. She added a long-line cream coat, a clutch bag and a pair of brown suede ankle boots from Prada. Full marks!

That evening, Sophie and Edward headed to a fancy dinner party at the Le Cercle de L'Union Interaillee - which is a private club - at the hotel Perrinet de Jars.

Dressing for the occasion, the royal wore a simple black top and jazzed up her look with the most stunning metallic foil skirt - again from Emilia Wickstead - which set her back £1,015 from Net-a-Porter. Made with pleats, and a high waist-band, it swished and glistened in the evening light and she left eye-catching accessories at home, simply adding a pair of black court shoes, leaving the skirt to take centre stage.

