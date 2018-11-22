Wow! Queen Maxima reigns supreme in ruby gown and diamonds at Amsterdam's Royal Palace The Dutch royal turned heads in this breath-taking gown with matching jewels

This winter it's all about the red dress, as we've seen on the likes of Duchesses Kate and Meghan at royal engagements in recent weeks. Now Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has upped the style stakes in the most stunning raspberry floor-length gown, which we cannot stop staring at! The Dutch monarch wore this beautiful ruby-hued dress at Amsterdam's Royal Palace on Wednesday for an official photograph with the President of Singapore, Halimah Yacob and her husband, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, along with King Willem-Alexander. Maxima's one-sleeved gown is by Danish designer Claes Iversen from his Spring/Summer Couture collection. It really is divine.

Let's take a moment to appreciate this dress. Firstly, the fit is super flattering on Maxima's figure and the berry shade is totally gorgeous. Then there's that stylish wide buckle belt which gives the dress a modern twist and THAT sleeve. It falls all the way to the floor with a chic opening for the royal's hand and diamonds to peep through.

Now onto all those fabulous jewels! Maxima has gone all out on her accessories – diamond and ruby oversize brooch, elegant drop earrings and a spectacular tiara. Can we wear this outfit for just one day please? The royal went for a strong makeup look, with a smoky eye, a bold sweep of eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and a ruby lip to match her outfit.

Photo credit: claesiversen.com

Maxima, you'll definitely be topping our Royal Style Watch this week. Come back to the site later on Thursday to cast your vote on your favourite royal outfit!

