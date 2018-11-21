Queen Letizia is the epitome of elegance in gorgeous Carolina Herrera skirt The Spanish monarch wore the elegant outfit in Madrid on Tuesday

Just how does she do it? Queen Letizia of Spain is like a one-woman fashion machine when it comes to her stunning weekly wardrobe – she never puts a foot wrong. The monarch attended the centenary of the School of Nursing and of the Central Hospital of Cruz Roja in Madrid on Tuesday and wore such an elegant autumnal outfit. The royal turned heads in a vibrant red patterned skirt by Carolina Herrera – also a favourite of Duchess Meghan – with a simple-yet-sleek silk blouse by Boss. Letizia finished off her look with some elegant red heels, a white Furla handbag and some earrings by the jewellery brand Tous.

We absolutely love the cut of the royal's blouse, which gathers fashionably at the neck without a collar. It's such a chic outfit, which would blend in perfectly at a wedding or work function. The mum-of-two wore her shiny brunette hair in a straight down style, focussing her beauty look on her eye makeup. Just look at those luscious lashes! Mascara envy, us? Never.

The previous day, Letizia wore yet another gorgeous ensemble for a visit to Madrid's famous Prado Museum for a private tour of the exhibition 'El Prado Museum 1819-2019. The former journalist wore a sophisticated tweed dress by Pedro del Hierro, which was split at the thigh and featured a clasped belt. Over the top she wore a beautifully simple cream wool overcoat.

Queen Letizia is a regular in HELLO!'s Royal Style Watch and by the looks of things, she'll be in this week's royal fashion hotlist too. Come back on Thursday to see all the royal ladies' most stylish outfits of the week!

