Lady Frederick Windsor channels Princess Diana in stunning Catherine Walker gown at Prince Charles' birthday party The half-sister of Claudia Winkleman dazzled in the floor-length frock

Lady Frederick Windsor wore the most beautiful blush pink gown to Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday evening. The royal, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of the Queen's cousin Prince Michael of Kent, chose the elegant dress by Catherine Walker for the party at Buckingham Palace. Catherine Walker shared a photograph of Lady Windsor - born Sophie Winkleman – on their Instagram and Twitter pages, revealing the glamorous details of the dress. If you think the gown looks familiar, you're correct. The late Princess Diana wore a very similar black gown by Catherine Walker in Paris, 1994.

Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Walker

The fashion label posted: "Beautiful Lady Frederick Windsor looking absolutely stunning in the silk Delta evening gown, adorned with brilliant, sparkling hand appliqué Swarovski crystals." The designer's followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "The dress is gorgeous!" Another said: "This looks exactly like the black dress, Diana Princess of Wales wore? Gorgeous."

We love the crystal detailing on the neckline and pocket, as well as the glittering crystals dotted over the dress. Stunning! Sophie's beauty look is spot on too, wearing her hair in a glamorous down style, with smoky eye makeup, a bold sweep of blush and a subtle pink lip shade.

Loading the player...

Lady Windsor is particularly close to Prince Charles, after he helped her recover from a terrible car accident in November 2017. Sophie told HELLO! of his compassion at the time: "Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us. So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in hospital and then still disabled at home." What a kind gesture.

