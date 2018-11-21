Kate matches Meghan in her berry-coloured outfit on the same day The royal looked so elegant in maroon for an afternoon at London's UCL

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to University College London on Wednesday morning and looked radiant in a chic Paule Ka skirt suit that she worn many times before. The royal was at UCL to learn more about Developmental Risk and Resilience Unit in the Psychology & Language Sciences Division of the Neuroscience Laboratory. The Duchess met with Professor Eamon McCrory, Co-Director of the unit. We're sure you'll agree, Kate looked stunning for the morning's events. The royal opted for the same shade as the Duchess of Sussex wore wore maroon at the Hubbs Kitchen earlier this morning.

The Duchess is always on point with her hair and beauty look for such functions and on this occasion wore her long brunette locks up in a pony-tail and tied with a ribon. The mum-of-three went for a natural makeup look and looked as glowing as ever.

During her visit, Kate heard about the Unit’s neuroscience research into how the environment and biology interact to shape the way in which children develop both socially and emotionally. The royal also viewed the Unit's MRI Scanning Facility which is used to study the brain and will speak with members of Professor McCrory’s neuroscience research team, then joined by a roundtable meeting on the subject.

The Duchess is interested in championing the importance of providing solid social and emotional foundations for children to support their development and emotional resilience as infants. Kate set up a group of practitioners and academics earlier in 2018 who meet to discuss ways to make a positive difference to the lives of children by focusing on their early years.

