The Countess of Wessex joined the royal family on Saturday evening at London's Royal Albert Hall to remember those who lost their lives in conflicts, a day before Remembrance Sunday. Sophie smiled as she arrived at the venue with her husband Prince Edward for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The Countess wore a sophisticated black dress with long lace sleeves for the sombre event. She was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were also in attendance.

The royal family will pay their respects during an evening of entertainment from Sir Tom Jones, Sheridan Smith, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones. The Kingdom Choir will also perform alongside the Central Band of the Royal Air Force and the Band of HM Royal Marines.

Sophie also attended a remembrance service on Tuesday in London, to honour officers who lost their lives in World World One and looked chic in a classic navy dress coat. Back in October, we saw the Countess welcome the King and Queen of the Netherlands to the capital on a state visit.

The royal family will attend the annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday at The Cenotaph followed by an evening service marking the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey.

