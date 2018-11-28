Royal style Queen! Maxima wows in berry-red dress with matching cape The Dutch monarch wore double red for an awards ceremony in Amsterdam

Queen Maxima is becoming quite the regular on HELLO!'s royal fashion pages of late, showcasing a selection of stunning dresses at her recent engagements. The Netherlands monarch has that natural sense of style we all strive for and she's just worn yet another amazing outfit. The royal's latest on-trend look is this gorgeous scarlet dress with asymmetric layering detail on the top and elbow-length sleeves. Such a stunning dress – perfect for all those winter weddings, we'd say. Then there's Maxima's matching cape! The edgy coat-alternative gives her ensemble that extra wow-factor, meaning all eyes were on the Dutch Queen.

The royal wore this elegant outfit to the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, where writer and journalist Barbara Ehrenreich received the Erasmus Prize 2018. Maxima joined her husband King Willem-Alexander and Princess Beatrix.

Maxima paid close attention to her accessories, so as not to go overboard with bright hues. The monarch wore some elegant nude heels and a pair of large wooden hoop earrings to contrast with the rouge. It was a hair up day for the busy royal, who styled her locks in a loose low-slung bun for that causal-glam look.

Queen Maxima is a huge fan of bright colours, regularly choosing vibrant hued outfits for her official appearances. On 21 November, she wore a beautiful one-sleeved deep red gown for a state banquet in Amsterdam and on her and King Willem's visit to the UK in October, Maxima turned heads in a shocking pink Oscar de la Renta.

