Who was crowned the top influential royal style icon? YESSSS.

It’s been a hell of a year for royal fashion; we’ve had Kate’s maternity wardrobe, two royal weddings, and Meghan’s trend-setting tour which has had us googling high-street alternatives faster than you can say ‘tuxedo dress’. But which royal was crowned Queen of the fashion influencers? Turns out, the Duchess of Sussex was the one to join the list, according to Lyst’s 2018 Year In fashion… and we can totally see why.

Meghan's wedding dresses were totally chic

This year, we’ve watched Meghan glide down the aisle from actress and humanitarian to Harry’s glowing bride and member of the British royal family. Her simple Clare Waight Keller wedding dress and sleek Stella McCartney evening gown that she wore on the day she officially became the Duchess of Sussex catapulted her into an international style icon, and her looks ever since have sent fashion fans into a frenzy. In fact, I’m even guilty myself of buying her navy and cream J. Crew coat and have my eye on the whole of her royal tour wardrobe from my next summer holiday....

The Duchess has showcased some stunning looks this year

Top of the list was Kylie Jenner (who is really surprised?), followed by Kim Kardashian (again, just ask anybody with an Instagram account), so Meghan entered the list in third place. Which is pretty cool when you think about Kylie influencing fans to don Adidas tracksuits, Victoria’s Secret underwear and Dior sunglasses and Meghan inspiring us to try boat necks, tux dresses, and trouser suits. Also, Kylie had a baby and is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire - and Meghan officially joined the British Royal Family, announced her pregnancy, and collaborated with the Hubb Community Kitchen for a cookbook raising money for Grenfell survivors. Talk about girl power.

The list was compiled by monitoring the demand and social media mentions by 50 fashion superstars over the year, and checking search engine results and sales following their most stylish outfits. On average, a designer will see a 200% increase in search demand after the Duchess wears an item - so the ‘Meghan Effect’ certainly rings true.

Cardi B + the Queen = both on Anna Wintour's Christmas card list?

So, Kylie, then Kim, then Meghan - but who was fourth? Would you have guessed Cardi B? The pop star sat next to Anna Wintour on the Frow, so has more in common with the Queen than we may have originally thought…

We can’t wait to see Meghan’s maternity wardrobe grow (along with her bump) - plus Princess Charlotte is definitely turning into a bit of a pint-sized style icon herself. Perhaps next year, there will be more than one royal in the top ten, then? Because nobody can pull of bright hats quite like the Queen.

What was the full list of Celebrity Fashion Influencer?

Kylie Jenner Kim Kardashian Meghan Markle Cardi B Beyonce Serena Williams Chiara Ferragni Blake Lively Rhianna Ariana Grande

