Queen Letizia channels Duchess Meghan in stunning blue pleated dress – see photo Looks like the Spanish Queen has been looking to Meghan for style inspo

Remember the Duchess of Sussex's gorgeous blue pleated skirt from her visit to New Zealand with Prince Harry in October? It caused a bit of a hoo-ha as it looked a little see-through. Well now Queen Letizia of Spain has worn a very similar outfit for a dinner at Zarsuela Palace in Madrid. The monarch chose this elegant Felipe Varela midi dress for the state visit of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and his wife, Peng Liyua, and we think she looks fabulous. We love the simple fit of the sleeveless top section of the dress, which flows into the feminine chiffon pleats.

Letizia's outfit was spot on for the engagement, teaming her dress with some super chic Nina Ricci stiletto heels and beautiful Bulgari drop earrings. The former journalist's chunky glitzy bracelet is by jewellery brand Joyas de Pasar.

Beauty-wise, the Spanish monarch kept things neutral, opting for a taupe eyeshadow and touch of eyeliner and mascara. Letizia added a sweep of blush and a brownish-pink lip. The royal appeared to have had a haircut, styling her brunette locks in a chic long bob to frame her face.

Letizia is clearly into her skirts this winter, having worn another stunning piece by Carolina Herrera on the previous week. The Spanish Queen chose the red patterned skirt for a visit to the School of Nursing and of the Central Hospital of Cruz Roja in Madrid, teaming the vibrant fabric with a crisp white blouse by Boss.

