Kate Middleton lands in Cyprus in an olive green blazer and TROUSERS We loved the wife of Prince William's airport look

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning as she arrived at the RAF base in Cyprus to honour military personnel serving overseas during Christmas. We loved the mother-of-three's latest look - an olive green blazer by Smythe with wide lapels and statement button detail at the cuffs, a pair of classic black trousers and a simple white T-shirt. To complete her look she added a smart buckled belt and a pair of olive green suede shoes with a matching L.K.Bennett bag - let's not forget she's the Queen of matching. The royal wore her sumptuous brunette hair pulled away from her face and wore subtle makeup. Prince William and Kate met with men and women separated from their loved ones over the festive period as they took part in operations against Islamic State (IS).

We loved Kate's latest look as she arrived in Cyprus

Despite having a late night at Buckingham Palace the night before - Kate looked super fresh and glowing. Dressed to the nines on Tuesday evening, she opted for a stunning baby blue floor length-dress which featured a tulle overlay with incredible silver embellishments. She accessorised with a stunning pair of pearl earrings which were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. However, despite her impeccable sartorial choice, it was her diamond tiara that stole the show - the Lover's Knot.

Loading the player...

Earlier that day, we saw the royal couple host a Christmas party for families from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham who have a relative deployed abroad - including Cyprus.

MORE: All the times the Duchess of Cambridge has worn a tiara

The Duchess looked remarkably festive in a black cashmere cardigan which she teamed with a red checked pleated skirt by one of her favourite designers Emilia Wickstead. During the event, Kate told the invited wives, partners, grandparents and children: "Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation."

READ: Kate Middleton wears the most festive outfit ever at Kensington Palace