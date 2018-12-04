Kate Middleton wears the most festive outfit ever at Kensington Palace Prince William's wife looked as gorgeous as ever

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Place with husband Prince William. The festive bash was for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. We loved Kate's latest look, which consisted of a stunning festive red checked skirt by Emila Wickstead and a cashmere cardigan by Brora. The mother-of-three wore her rich brunette mane in loose curls - a change from her recent do' of choice - the ponytail. Subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features - a smattering of brown eye-shadow, a flick of mascara and a dab of nude lipstick was all she needed to look radiant as ever.

Prince William and Kate were in great spirits at Kensington Palace

The event is being supported by The Royal British Legion in recognition of the unique contribution and sacrifices serving personnel and their families make year round - particularly when they are separated at Christmas.

The families support is hugely important when personnel are serving, and The Royal British Legion ensures that those family members are supported in return. The fabulous event featured a number of stalls where children took part in festive activities including stocking decorating, cracker making, snow globe decorating as well as creating Christmas party kits. A hugely special highlight was a photo booth and a post box - where guests took pictures and sent messages to their loved ones in Cyprus.

It's a busy day for the royals - later on this evening, they will attend the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace. It's one of Her Majesty's most formal annual occasions, with a strict dress code - white tie and decorations. This means that tailcoats must be worn by the gentlemen and full-length gowns by the ladies. We can't wait to see what Duchess Kate will be wearing - last year she stepped out in a white silk, gently embellished gown and the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, so we just know it will be super sparkly!

