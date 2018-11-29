Kate Middleton wore the most beautiful high street earrings - and no one noticed What gorgeous gems!

It has been a very busy month for The Duchess of Cambridge. Her schedule has been jam-packed with a variety of engagements and for each and every one, the mother-of-three has stepped out looking absolutely stunning. Earlier in November, Kate attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and looked as glowing as ever - opting for a classic black gown by Roland Mouret - a label loved by her sister-in-law Duchess Meghan. As pretty as the fancy frock was, we were mesmerised by her earrings! Now, the royal enjoys glimmering statement gems so it was no surprise that she opted for a bold pair - but according to the popular Duchess Kate Blog - they are actually from high street store J.Crew and priced at an affordable £59.99.

Kate looked stunning at the Royal Albert Hall for Remembrance Day

On J.Crew's Twitter, they tweeted a link to the earrings and thanked one of their readers for spotting them. The cluster set has a selection of sparkling gems and a trio of pearl detail in its clasp. In short - just the ticket for a party - particularly if you wear your hair up.

£59.99, J.Crew

They are currently available with twenty per cent off - and we imagine they are going to sell out fast - so don't delay if you want to add them to your shopping basket!

Duchess Kate is loving a bit of J.Crew when it comes to her accessories lately. At the University College London, the royal looked ravishing in a burgundy skirt suit by Paule Ka and fans were delighted to see the 36-year-old not only wearing her hair up in a sleek ponytail, but sporting a smart black velvet ribbon from the US based brand.

Originally priced at £22.50, it was reduced to £11.00. Many fans took advantage of the Black Friday code at checkout - picking it up for just £7.70. Now that is what you call a royall-good bargain!

