Kate Middleton has a new favourite handbag - and it comes in five different colours And Duchess Kate has two of them...

The Duchess of Cambridge loves a handbag - from LK.Bennett box clutches to Mulberry tote bags - the wife of Prince William has a huge collection that we would love to get our hands on. We have noticed lately that the mother-of-three has taken to carrying small structured bags - from the same brand - Aspinal London. Although a luxury retailer - the store is on the high street and some of their bags are quite affordable. On Wednesday when the royal visited Leicester, we couldn't help but notice her arm candy - the Midi Mayfair Bag which is priced at £495. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. If black isn't your colour - it also comes in four more shades - cream, blue, purple and lilac. One for the Christmas list maybe?

Kate carried the Midi Mayfair Bag by Aspinal London

It appears that Kate is loving this bag, so much so that she already has it in lilac. In October whilst on a visit to the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, the Duchess looked incredible in one of her favourite recycled dresses - a lilac frock by Emilia Wickstead - and she carried the pastel number as one of her main accessories.

£495, Aspinal London

And what's more - Kate's sister Pippa also has been spotted on numerous occasions with her own fleet of Aspinal bags - maybe the sisters swap?

One of new mum Pippa's favourites bags from the brand is the Portobello which is still available online now and priced at £325. She is regularly snapped out and about in this design and we can see why she loves it so much - it is made in a simple cross-body shape and is the perfect accompanying accessory to add to all outfits - particularly of the casual variety.

