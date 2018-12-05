The Duchess of Cornwall's tweed skirt has the most amazing luxurious detail The wife of Prince Charles stuns in her latest gorgeous outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall braved the rain on Wednesday morning as she headed to ICAP’s 26th annual global Charity Day in London. Prince Charles's wife dressed for the occasion in a gorgeous tweed co-ord, black tights and smart block heel shoes. The radiant royal's skirt interested us the most - it had a fabulous contrasting hem that was crafted from silk - giving it a glamorous edge. Co-ords are one of 2018's biggest fashion hits so Camilla is bang on trend with this one! The mother-of-two carried a smart brown snakeskin clutch bag and wore her favourite pearl choker. Subtle makeup accentuated her features and her trademark blonde hair was teased into a voluminous do'.

Wow! What a skirt...

The 71-year-old looked remarkably fresh and glowing for her appearance, despite her late night the day before. Yesterday evening the Duchess headed to the annual white tie Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace which invites members of the Diplomatic Corps to enjoy an evening at the palace each Christmas. The official dress code for the event was 'white tie' and Camilla dressed up for the occasion in a pale gown and a beautiful in the Greville Tiara, made by Boucheron. She has worn the stunning before and she teamed it with beautiful pearl earrings.

The charitable event is particularly special because 100 per cent of the revenues and commissions ICAP generates globally are donated to around 100 charities worldwide.

Camilla joined Dame Esther Rantzen and the electronic broking teams in its London office to help brokers close deals and boost trading volumes with clients. ICAP’s Charity Day has raised almost £140 million for more than 2,300 charities around the world since it was launched in 1993.

