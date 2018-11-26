The Duchess of Cornwall just wore the ultimate winter coat - and we love her matching hat! The Duchess wraps up in style...

The Duchess of Cornwall looked impeccably stylish on Friday as she accompanied husband Prince Charles at the royal's Countryside Fund Raceday at Ascot racecourse. The pair looked in great spirits as they enjoyed the day - and they suitably wrapped up warm for the occasion. Camilla, 71, braved the cold conditions in a gorgeous checked heritage-style coat that had a contrasting brown lapel and edgy statement buttons. The tailored style hugged her shape and her cream cashmere scarf - which was emblazoned with polka dots - was just seen above the neckline. As always, the royal accessorised perfectly - adding a pretty gold brooch, a smart terracotta handbag, chocolate brown suede boots, leather gloves and the most fabulous hat. The fancy headgear was made in a caramel colour with a matching fur trim and looked deliciously warm.

Duchess Camilla's outdoor wear looked so chic

You could just see Camilla's gems - a pair of pearl drop earrings that she often sports to public engagements. Charles too looked suave in a camel coat with matching loafers. What a stylish pair!

It's been a busy few days for the wife of Prince Charles. On Wednesday, the mother-of-two headed solo to Lancaster House for the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show in aid of the National Osteoporosis Society - of which she is president.

The royal wowed in an ultra-glam, full-length black dress which came complete with contrasting white sequin detail around the neckline and cuffs. She wore the same dress just weeks earlier - at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where she attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

The royal loves her handbags and decided to carry dazzling a black box clutch that had embellished gold gems and glittering appliqué embossed on the front. Camilla also wore a shimmering pair of Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings, an armful of gold bracelets and wore her trademark bouffant do' slightly parted. How glam?