We need the Duchess of Cornwall's studded clutch bag for our Christmas party

The Duchess of Cornwall positively glittered on Wednesday evening as she attended her very first fashion show! The wife of Prince Charles headed solo to Lancaster House for the Julien Macdonald Fashion Show in aid of the National Osteoporosis Society - of which she is president. Her glamorous, full-length black dress was by Fiona Clare and had a contrasting white sequin detail around the neckline and cuffs. We have to say though - as much as we loved her gown - we couldn't help but covet her clutch bag! The royal carried a black box clutch which was embellished with gold gems and glittering appliqué . It had a gold clasp and was the perfect finishing accessory. In fact - it's the ideal piece of arm candy for the upcoming Christmas party season. Camilla also blinged up her ensemble with a dazzling pair of Van Cleef & Arpels drop earrings, a collection of gold bracelets and wore her trademark bouffant do' slightly parted. A flick of mascara and shimmering pink lip gloss finished off her party look.

Duchess Camilla at the Julien Macdonald fashion show and we LOVED her clutch bag

The glittering bash was an action-packed evening - with quite the guest list! Dame Shirley Bassey, Alan Carr, Roger Taylor and Ronan Keating were there and the master of ceremonies was none other than Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood who proceeded to invite guests to enjoy dinner, and a live auction.

The society made over £250k, which will be used to support necessary research to find a cure for osteoporosis.

Mother-of-two Camilla posed in a glittering group photograph with Julien and all the models. If her dress looks familiar - it's because she wore it less than two weeks ago at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Duchess often re-works her favourite frocks and with such a fab wardrobe, who can blame her?

