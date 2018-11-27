The Duchess of Cornwall has a gorgeous new handbag - with hidden detail that is fit for a Queen Royal arm candy!

The Duchess of Cornwall is known for her love of accessories. The wife of Prince Charles has a huge love for high heels, handbags, pearls and gems and often updates her favourite outfits with an abundance of added items. This is a great way to amp up recycled frocks - it ensures her ensembles look different every time. Genius! The royal does appear to have a favourite handbag though - a dove grey tote bag - which goes with pretty much all of her looks. So you can imagine our surprise when the Duchess accompanied Charles at the Countryside Fund Raceday at Ascot racecourse, carrying a new terracotta tote! The polished style was made from sumptuous leather and it had a statement detail we almost missed - a gold crown motif beneath the clasp.

We loved Camilla's cosy ensemble

Camilla's handbag game has certainly been on point in the last few months. In July, at the RAF centenary event which was held at Westminster Abbey, the 71-year-old stunned onlookers in a cocktail-style dress, a matching cream hat and she carried a cream clutch bag called the 'Lulu-Bone White' which retails at £950 from the Queen's favourite handbag brand Launer London.

Duchess Camilla's handbag had a crown motif on the front - giving it a royal edge

Clearly the royal was so impressed with the style that she also brought it in statement black, rocking it when she visited army barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire a few weeks later.

However our personal favourite bag of 2018 has to be her raffia bag which was adorned with striking woven cherries that she was spotted with on the royal tour of France and Greece in May.

The mother-of-two was snapped on a visit to Kapnikarea when she stopped for a traditional coffee in a local café. We haven't seen the royal wearing such a cute, light-hearted piece before - but we loved it all the same! Raffia was big news this summer so Camilla was clearly up on her trends.

